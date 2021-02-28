TD Securities Raises Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$4.75

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.86.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$3.87 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -967.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.04.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

