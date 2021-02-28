TD Securities Raises Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$43.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by TD Securities to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EIF. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.20.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$40.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.69. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$12.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.31%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

