TD Securities Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to $29.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

IMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $1,945,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 39.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

