Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.50-12.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.50-12.70 EPS.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $398.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $414.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

