Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLPFY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleperformance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $175.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.80. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced omnichannel customer experience management services worldwide. The company provides automation solutions that incorporate natural language processing and omnichannel solutions; back-office services, such as outsourced payroll and workforce management, payment procedures/client order processing, fraud risk management, order and account management, invoicing and refunds, coding, and social media content moderation; and contact center solutions comprising customer care, technical support, and customer acquisition.

