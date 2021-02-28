Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,274 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE TDS opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

