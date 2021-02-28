Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Tennant also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.95 EPS.

NYSE:TNC opened at $76.20 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tennant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David W. Huml sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,090.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,019.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,844. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.