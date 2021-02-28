Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Ternium worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,766,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.