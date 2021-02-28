Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in February

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the January 28th total of 230,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

TSCDY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. Tesco has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

