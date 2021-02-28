TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 5.7%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 2,620,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,360,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several brokerages have commented on TTI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $314.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,532,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 671,409 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 134.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 918,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 527,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.