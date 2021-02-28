Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 578.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

