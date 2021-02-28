Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.75 on March 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend payment by 2,757.1% over the last three years.

TPL opened at $1,104.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $944.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,190.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 283 shares of company stock worth $218,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

