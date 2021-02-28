Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.