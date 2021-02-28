Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PBF Energy worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

