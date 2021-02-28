Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,289 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Third Point Reinsurance were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPRE. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 248,966 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after buying an additional 173,203 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $10.21 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $975.90 million, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

