Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,038 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Andersons worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Andersons by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,247 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 1,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Andersons by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $862.04 million, a P/E ratio of -373.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

