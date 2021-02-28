Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,115,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

