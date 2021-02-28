The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stake Decreased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 18.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK opened at $44.11 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

