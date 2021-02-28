The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 3,041.7% from the January 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of BKEAY stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.