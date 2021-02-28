The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. CSFB lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.98.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.92. The firm has a market cap of C$90.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

