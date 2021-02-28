The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $79.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after purchasing an additional 228,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,653 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,271,000 after purchasing an additional 543,475 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,876,000 after purchasing an additional 595,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.