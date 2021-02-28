The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,015.92.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,028.71 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,022.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $950.78.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total transaction of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,149 shares of company stock valued at $42,425,280 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after buying an additional 451,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,119,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

