The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

NASDAQ CG opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

