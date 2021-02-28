The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,564,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,954,818. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

