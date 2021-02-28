The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.91.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $319.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $335.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

