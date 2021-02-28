The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $118.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

