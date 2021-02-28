The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

