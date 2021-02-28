The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $26.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of The Joint from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Get The Joint alerts:

JYNT opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.97 million, a P/E ratio of 147.45 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.