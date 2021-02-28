The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $228.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:SMG opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

