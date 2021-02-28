The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

TSE TD opened at C$77.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$74.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.94. The firm has a market cap of C$140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

