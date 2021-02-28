The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Trimmed by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,042,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,304,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

