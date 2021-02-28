The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,662.90

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,662.90 ($21.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,032 ($26.55). The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,982 ($25.89), with a volume of 778,049 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,251.43 ($16.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,981.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,662.90.

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

