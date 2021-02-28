Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $301.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.