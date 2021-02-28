TheStreet Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.26.

CRM opened at $216.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

