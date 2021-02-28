Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Short Interest Update

Thin Film Electronics ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TFECY stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Thin Film Electronics ASA has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thin Film Electronics ASA designs, develops, and produces ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries with high energy densities and long product lifetimes. The company was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

