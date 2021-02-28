Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.33.

NYSE:TRI opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

