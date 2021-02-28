Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yum China by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Yum China by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,034,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,599,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $79,643,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 299,437 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

