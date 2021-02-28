Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $662,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 82,120 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

