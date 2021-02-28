Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $71,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 198.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.