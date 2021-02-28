Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,877 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,877 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 69,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of CHL opened at $27.51 on Friday. China Mobile Limited has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

