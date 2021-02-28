Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,830 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,830 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.14.

NOW opened at $533.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total value of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,312 shares of company stock worth $47,048,637. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

