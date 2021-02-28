Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 47,114 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,114 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 32.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 113.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 92.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.92.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $3,846,695.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.89, for a total value of $5,772,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,092,948 shares of company stock worth $213,911,393. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.99 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.