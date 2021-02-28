Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of TDW opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.70. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $505.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,624 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tidewater (TDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.