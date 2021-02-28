TORM (TRMD) to Release Earnings on Monday

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $617.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of -363.30. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

