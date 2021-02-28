Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1,144.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,030 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.