Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.62 Million Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Xerox by 20.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Xerox by 304.9% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 118,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Xerox

There is no company description available for Xerox Holdings Corp.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.