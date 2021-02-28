Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 50.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in UGI by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 25.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UGI by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

