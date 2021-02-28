Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $1.28 Million in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $101.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of -236.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

