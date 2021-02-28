Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,894 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 14.1% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

