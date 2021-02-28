Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,125 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.5% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE CUBE opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

